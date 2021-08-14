Golden Goose (GOLD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.34 Million

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 7% against the dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $296,651.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00134699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00154340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,259.40 or 1.00020347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.17 or 0.00859622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

