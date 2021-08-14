Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,061,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GEM opened at $38.61 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $42.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.