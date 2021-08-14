Goose Finance (EGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $329,003.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001671 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.98 or 0.00876054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00101291 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044015 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

