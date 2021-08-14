Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $7,181,288.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $171,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,551 shares of company stock valued at $57,277,529 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.53. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.50.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

