GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,200 shares, a growth of 161.4% from the July 15th total of 120,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research cut GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GP Strategies by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GP Strategies in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 75.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. 58,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,399. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $359.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GP Strategies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

