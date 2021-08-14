Graft (GRFT) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 42.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, Graft has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a total market cap of $259,873.75 and approximately $46,877.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.42 or 0.00574708 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001603 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

