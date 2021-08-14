Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 317.19 ($4.14). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 316.80 ($4.14), with a volume of 612,736 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 320.83 ($4.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 297.43.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £295.80 ($386.46).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

