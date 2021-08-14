Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $17.67 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.92.

