Graphlinq Protocol Market Cap Tops $9.24 Million (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.82 or 0.00887094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00102558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00044304 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

