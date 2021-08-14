Graviocoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $286.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $286.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.20 or 0.00388028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

