Graviton Hits Market Capitalization of $20.42 Million (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00011928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graviton has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a total market cap of $20.42 million and approximately $39,884.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00048514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00136619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00154389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,263.63 or 1.00229857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.65 or 0.00868736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

