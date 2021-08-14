Gravity Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Gravity coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $65,406.35 and $3.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gravity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00049161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00135773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00156769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,139.26 or 0.99890288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.82 or 0.00864192 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gravity

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official website is gzro.net

Gravity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.