GravityCoin (GXX) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $23,056.71 and approximately $2.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00137622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00156538 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,835.68 or 0.99747396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.19 or 0.00873585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,139,968 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.