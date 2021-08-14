Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Has $2.89 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.79.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.98. 1,557,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,462. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $132.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.