Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Sells 33,318 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. reduced its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,318 shares during the quarter. NexPoint Residential Trust comprises approximately 1.9% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. owned 0.28% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.63. 48,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,246. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $61.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $214,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

