Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Sells 33,475 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,475 shares during the quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 40,217,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,013,292. The stock has a market cap of $350.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

