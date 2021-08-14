Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.04 on Friday, hitting $188.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,301,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,980,026. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $512.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

