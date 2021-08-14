Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,535,000 after buying an additional 494,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after buying an additional 329,536 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in United Rentals by 45,779.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after buying an additional 251,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after buying an additional 194,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $8.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $364.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

