Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 12,776 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 105.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,123. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $163.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.