Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 18,877 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,877 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 27.2% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 17,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 40.8% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,930,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,147,875. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

