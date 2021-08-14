Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,910 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after buying an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after purchasing an additional 654,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,595,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,163,000 after purchasing an additional 572,690 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.44.

HD stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $352.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

