Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 23,701 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 103.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

IJR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

