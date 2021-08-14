Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 27,838 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,326,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,194. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.