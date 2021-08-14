Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 2,836 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 789.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.60. 403,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,474. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.61. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

