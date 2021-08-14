Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires New Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,663,000 after buying an additional 344,660 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,524,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,595,000 after buying an additional 111,736 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,542,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 837,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,034,000 after buying an additional 34,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,565.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 827,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,361,000 after buying an additional 796,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.11. 300,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,323. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $76.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.82.

