Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 110,697 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 207.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,697 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.16% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 961,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,630. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $49.73.

