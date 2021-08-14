Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 16,551 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,551 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $447.85. 2,838,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $447.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.