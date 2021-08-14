Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 2,229 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Facebook by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,184,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,563,134. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total value of $27,811,767.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

