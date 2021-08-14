Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 3,792 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 144.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,913.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 89,484 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $645,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 194.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,813,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,190,000 after buying an additional 1,857,776 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $387,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA COMB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.40. 14,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.14. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16.

