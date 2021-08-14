Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 5,252 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.12. 787,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,494. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $162.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

