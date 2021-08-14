Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys Shares of 187,990 Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 187,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,751,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 0.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.26. 2,724,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,462. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.81.

