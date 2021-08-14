Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $900,329,000 after acquiring an additional 47,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,818,000 after acquiring an additional 260,213 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,656,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,694,000 after acquiring an additional 84,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.56.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.58. The stock had a trading volume of 577,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,132. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

