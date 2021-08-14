Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Square makes up 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.35.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 789,204 shares of company stock valued at $177,487,469. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $267.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,246,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,018,167. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

