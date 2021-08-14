Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 476.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,621 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 1.0% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $13,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

PAVE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,401 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.