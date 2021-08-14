Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.69.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.45. 3,999,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,096,803. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

