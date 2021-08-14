Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 125.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,664 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,442 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after buying an additional 448,001 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,957,000 after buying an additional 220,339 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after buying an additional 201,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21,024.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,152 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.72. The company had a trading volume of 245,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,465. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $75.89 and a 52 week high of $107.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

