Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,002,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.61. The company had a trading volume of 526,113 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.37.

