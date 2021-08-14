Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 367.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,785 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $82.17. 1,476,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,056. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

