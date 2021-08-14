Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $10.36 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 3.95% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after buying an additional 89,042 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 957.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,320 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,708,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,079. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22.

