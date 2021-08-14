Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $16.67 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,915 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

IWF traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.64. 765,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

