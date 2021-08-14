Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $19.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.03. 518,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,875. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

