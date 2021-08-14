Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $29.80 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $29,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,106,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 97,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after buying an additional 1,089,556 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 884,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,873. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $52.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

