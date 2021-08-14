Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.26 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 137,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.4% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 46,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 40,217,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,013,292. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $350.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

