Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $283.08. 82,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,184. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.