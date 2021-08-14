Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,689 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 142,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 45,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 73,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.39. 6,751,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.