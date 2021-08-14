Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.