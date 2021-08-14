Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 78,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 188.2% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $230.15. 2,498,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,863. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $230.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

