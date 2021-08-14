Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,422,000 after acquiring an additional 225,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after acquiring an additional 989,433 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,365,000 after acquiring an additional 141,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169,839 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,873. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

