Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $6.40 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.04. The stock had a trading volume of 287,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,389. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $251.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.88.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

