Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,606 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,069 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,541 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,446. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.